KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail reportedly said that he is confident that the state assembly would table an anti-hopping law soon, amid concerns of defection.

After Perikatan Nasional (PN) suggested that a government change is possible if Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen jumped over, Wan Rosdy said the claim was a bid to mislead voters.

“Right now, we only have 24 representatives from the unity government in the state assembly. In order to gain a two-thirds majority, we will need 28 votes,” the Jelai assemblyman was quoted saying by Free Malaysia Today.

Earlier this week, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reportedly suggested that the coalition would be able to take over the Pahang administration if it wins the Pelangai by-election and hinted that PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man would be nominated as its menteri besar candidate if this materialises through the defection of Umno assemblymen.

In response, Wan Rosdy previously denied rumours of the defection, saying such talk of BN representatives crossing over were lies by political opponents to sway voters in the by-election this Saturday.

Yesterday, he also downplayed PN’s chances of winning the Pelangai by-election this weekend, citing results in recent by-elections.

“The unity government’s victory in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections last month was proof of its acceptance by the people.

“The results clearly showed that what they (PN) claimed before did not materialise,” he was quoted saying.

The Pelangai state by-election this Saturday will see a three-cornered contest involving BN’s Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, PN’s Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni.

The Pelangai by-election is being held following the death of Umno assemblyman and Pahang executive committee chairman Datuk Johari Harun in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on August 17.