KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― Five areas recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 9am today, with Bukit Rambai in Melaka being the most affected area with an API reading of 153.

Based on the Malaysian API Management System (APIMS) website operated by the Department of Environment (DoE), other areas with API of above 100 are Melaka City (146), Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan (109) and Batu Pahat (134) as well as Tangkak (116) in Johor.

Another 51 areas recorded a moderate API with readings of 51-100, while 12 other areas recorded good API readings of less than 50.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates that the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous. ― Bernama