RAUB, Oct 4 — A self-employed man was today ordered to pay a fine of RM50,000, in default 12 months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today for conducting illegal gold mining in the Kechau Permanent Forest Reserve in Lipis district, near here.

Judge Ahmad Faizadh (repeat: Faizadh) Yahaya meted out the fine on Liew Lok Shong, 59, from Selangor, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of an excavator and a water pump that were seized by the Pahang State Enforcement Unit (UPNP) in the case to the state government.

Liew was charged with conducting mining activity without a valid licence in the forest area at 12.40 am last March 10.

The offence, under Section 158 of the Pahang Minerals Enactment 2001, carries a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years or both, if convicted

Prosecuting officers from UPNP Taqiuddin Azizan and Muhamad Najmi Zaki prosecuted, while Liew was unrepresented. — Bernama