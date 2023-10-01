IPOH, Oct 1 — The Madani Medical Scheme has benefited a total of 112,887 households in the B40 group since it was introduced three months ago.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the scheme has received a very positive and encouraging response from the group, with a total of 181,460 outpatient treatments provided so far.

“According to the demographic data, the beneficiaries consist of various age groups, including children, adults and the elderly, proving that the Madani Medical Scheme provides benefits to people from all walks of life.

“Since its inception, a total of 1,587 private clinics have registered and provided services under this scheme,” she said in her speech at the launch of the national Madani Medical Scheme and Madani Afiat Programme 2023 at Dataran Sultan Azlan Shah here today.

The event was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Dr Zaliha said that the Ministry of Health (MoH) would strive to improve the scheme by taking into account input and suggestions from various parties.

According to her, among the improvements made were adding more types of medicines that can be prescribed and increasing funding for private clinics to include the cost of procedures and X-rays.

“The MoH will also re-evaluate the scope of services, such as dentistry, that can be provided under the scheme from time to time to ensure that they meet the health needs of the people,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said as an effort towards the digitalisation of healthcare services, ProtectHealth has developed a mobile application that allows patients to, among other things, check their eligibility check, search for participating panel clinics, and check the balance of benefits under the scheme.

She said that the service was further simplified by only requiring eligible patients to bring their identity card to any registered clinic.

“Patients can also check their eligibility through the MySejahtera application,” she added.

The Madani Medical Scheme is offered automatically to Rahmah Cash Aid recipients, providing them with easy and quick access to free services at any registered private clinic.

The services offered are comprehensive, including consultations, examinations, medications, procedures and referrals.

The treatment costs at private clinics are fully covered by the government to strengthen the healthcare safety net and help alleviate the financial burden on people.

On the Madani Afiat Programme which has been implemented in Selangor, Kedah, Terengganu and Johor, Dr Zaliha said the key programmes included ‘Touch Point’ activities such as house-to-house visits that provide an opportunity for the ministry’s top management, community leaders and medical teams to engage with the community.

“A total of 2,049 residents, aged 18 and above have been screened through this programme that was implemented previously,” she said. — Bernama