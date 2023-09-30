KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V in conjunction with the Ruler’s 54th birthday.

In a Facebook post, Anwar prayed that Sultan Muhammad V and the entire royal family will always be blessed with good health, prosperity and sovereignty.

“May His Royal Highness remain committed to ruling the people of Kelantan fairly and equitably. The people and I will continue to pledge our undivided obedience and loyalty.”

“May Allah protect His Royal Highness in this world and the hereafter,” Anwar said in the post. — Bernama