KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah participated in the 2023 Istana Negara and the Public Service Charity Golf Tournament at the Kuala Lumpur Public Service Golf Club (KGPA) here, today.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, the competition organised by the Public Service Department for the second time aimed to strengthen the relationship between Istana Negara and the Public Service.

“At the competition in which 52 players participated, His Majesty agreed to represent the Istana Negara team.

“The Istana Negara team was led by Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negera Major General Datuk Indera Zahari Mohd Ariffin and the Civil Service team was led by the Prime Minister’s Department’s senior deputy secretary-general Datuk Seri Sollehuddin Alyubi Zakaria,” read the post.

The Public Service team emerged champions, taking home the challenge trophy.

Earlier, His Majesty was greeted by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Public Service Department director-general Datuk Zulkapli Mohamed. — Bernama