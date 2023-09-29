PUTRAJAYA, Sept 29 — The success of a civilisation does not only depend on its economic, social, educational and technological framework but instead it is the result of a leadership with a clear conscience, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that without these qualities, a civilisation will collapse if attention is not given to values and morals in the civilisation development agenda.

“In a modern world with advanced technology, there must be values and morals. Civilisations collapsed not because of economic or social issues, but because there were no values and morals, that is why governance was broken.

“When governance is weak, the nation will fall,” Anwar said when delivering his address at “Majlis Ilmu Madani and Dialogue Session with the Prime Minister” with officials from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and religious agencies at Seri Perdana here tonight.

Anwar said that since he began leading the unity government last November, the agenda to raise the dignity of Malaysia in the eyes of the world has become his main agenda, with the assistance of Cabinet ministers representing various races and religions.

“I hold this post, Alhamdulillah... and I feel comfortable. I do not need millions of ringgit to buy properties.

“I don’t need that, but I want to really prove that in Malaysia there are Muslim Malays who hold firm to the teachings of Islam and can raise the dignity of the country,” said Anwar, who is also finance minister.

On the role of Jakim, Anwar said the department’s role under his leadership is wider than before as Jakim’s advisory services and views are required in every matter of national governance.

He also expressed his appreciation for every point of view presented by the agencies involved.

The 6.30pm event was attended by about 300 Jakim personnel nationwide.

Those in attendance also joined in the Maghrib prayer led by Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque Imam, Zulkeffly Adimun, followed by the recitation of prayers and tausiyah (advice) delivered by Federal Territories Mufti, Associate Professor Datuk Luqman Abdullah, and later on the Isyak prayers as well.

These knowledge sessions are held regularly at Seri Perdana, the official residence of the prime minister, since being introduced by Anwar on December 22, 2022, with tausiyahs delivered by famous scholars from home and abroad as well as congregational prayers.

Among the scholars who have delivered lectures at the event are the Grand Imam of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine, Sheikh Dr Ekrima Sabri; United Kingdom religious scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed Saad Al-Maliki Al-Azhari Al-Hasani; and religious scholar from Gambia, Syeikh Muhammad Haydara Al-Jilani. — Bernama