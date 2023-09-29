KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — PAS is set to have its muktamar (annual congress) from October 21 to 23 at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the posts of president, deputy president, and three vice-presidents will not be contested.

“Only one nomination has come in for the president and deputy president so they will retain their posts, while there was a withdrawal for one of the three vice-presidents’ posts, leaving us with three, and that would be the existing trio.

“Datuk Seri Sanusi Md Nor was the fourth nominee for vice-president but he pulled out,” said Takiyuddin.

The PAS president is Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, while his deputy is Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

The party’s three vice-presidents are Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Datuk Mohd Amar Abdullah and Datuk Idris Ahmad.

PAS has 197 divisions nationwide including Sabah and Sarawak.

“The muktamar will involve elections for committee members mainly; hence, it won’t be so heavy going.

“We are receiving ballots through the e-voting system, which will bear quick results. However, all results will only be announced on Sunday, the last day of the muktamar,” he added.

Takiyuddin said PAS had extended invitations to NGOs and parties with which it has friendly ties such as Pejuang, as well as delegates and ambassadors from Muslim countries.