KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government is doing its best to help the people cope with rising prices of essential goods.

Anwar acknowledged that problems existed, and said that he had asked Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) acting minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and deputy minister Datuk Fuziah Salleh to pay attention to the matter.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also focused on the issue in the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) Committee meeting.

“There is indeed a problem, I admit the problem with the (rising) prices of goods and necessities. We also saw that some countries experienced major social unrest due to restrictions on rice exports, and the increase in onion export taxes, all of which have an impact on the economy and (prices of) goods.

“However, we will try to resolve it. Whenever the Ministry of Finance has to assist, then we will do it,” he told reporters after launching Tabung Haji’s 60th anniversary celebration at Menara TH.

Asked if his weekly audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah scheduled for today will touch on the Cabinet reshuffle, he said it was just a weekly audience he usually had with His Majesty.

“Perhaps, I'll think about it later. There is no urgent need because there is only one vacancy,” said the prime minister.

Currently, the vacant position of KPDN Minister following the death of the incumbent, the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub last July, has yet to be filled.

The media previously reported the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle in the near future, with several ministers predicted to be dropped and the alleged reshuffle will only take place after the Pelangai state by-election on October 7. ― Bernama