KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) has ordered the developer of the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) to provide the council with quarterly updates to ensure progress is being made on the project that has been plagued by delays.

Its president Ani Ahmad said in The Star that developer EKVE Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd, was required to give a status update every three months during the council’s infrastructure committee meeting.

“We met the developer during a meeting in August and several instructions were given to them, including providing us with updates.

“The developer was also told to be more proactive in ensuring that the project site is maintained and does not cause any issues,” she said after chairing the monthly full board meeting yesterday.

Ani added that Section One of the EKVE, from Bandar Sungai Long to Ampang, was due to be completed on February 28, 2024.

“The contentious part, which is the elevated U-turn at Ukay Perdana, is to be completed on December 6, 2024, with some redesign,” she said.

It is reported that the EKVE is part of the Kuala Lumpur Outer Ring Road and will be a dual-carriageway tolled stretch between Bandar Sungai Long and Ukay Perdana.

It was reported that the EKVE was supposed to have been completed in 2019 but has been delayed due to multiple complex legal issues and logistical delays.

StarMetro previously reported that EKVE had proposed an amended design for the elevated U-turn.

The redesign proposal however prompted Bukit Antarabangsa, Beverly Heights and Taman Sering Ukay Residents Associations to file protest letters to the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), calling for the authorities to evaluate the new design and provide reassurance that it followed safety standards.

The residents reportedly said the current redesign appeared too sharp and narrow for vehicles, and would cause accidents, especially for motorists living in Ukay Perdana, Bukit Antarabangsa.

Recently, Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail also reportedly urged the government to investigate the prolonged delays in the construction of EKVE.

On September 14, during the Dewan Rakyat sitting, Rodziah also suggested that the issues concerning the project be raised in a special committee to seek a resolution if no investigation is conducted by the stakeholders.