GEORGE TOWN, Sept 28 — The body of a baby girl, with the umbilical cord still attached, was found in a rubbish bin of the flats in Farlim, here today.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the naked body was found by a group of cleaners at about 10am.

He said the body of the baby had been sent to the Penang Hospital.

Soffian appealed to people who had information on the matter to contact the police. — Bernama