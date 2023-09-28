KUALA LUMPUR — A garbage collector attacked a lorry driver with a sharp object, causing the victim to suffer injuries to his wrist and back in an incident believed to have been due to an old grudge in Pandan Perdana on Tuesday (September 26).

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the victim’s 40-year-old wife lodged a police report about the incident at 4.15pm the same day after receiving a message from her husband, 43, who said that he had been attacked by a suspect using a sharp object while he was at his old home in Pandan Perdana to pick up a letter.

“The victim received treatment at Ampang Hospital for injuries to his wrist and he also sustained two slashes on his back,” he said in a statement today.

Police arrested a 28-year-old suspect while he was in his car near Taman Setapak Jaya at 12.30am on Wednesday (September 27) and seized a machete believed to have been used in the attack.

The suspect has been remanded for a week from Tuesday to assist in the investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder. — Bernama