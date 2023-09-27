MELAKA, Sept 27 — A former chief executive officer of a Melaka government subsidiary pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to a power abuse charge by appointing his daughter as the company’s financial officer.

Amir Ali, 56, who was the chief executive officer of Syarikat Melaka Halal Hub Sdn Bhd at that time, was accused of having used his position to appoint his daughter, Nur Hafizah, to hold the position of Financial Officer W41.

He is accused of committing the act at the company premises in Anchor Building, Melaka Halal Hub Industrial Area, Serkam in Jasin on April 1, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and can be punished under Section 24 of the same law which provides for a maximum jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe, or RM10,000, or whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali suggested bail ranging from RM7,000 to RM15,000 in one surety and additional conditions such as reporting to the state MACC office once a month and surrendering his passport to the court until the disposal of the case.

Lawyer Azrul Zulkifli Stork, representing the accused, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that the accused has 10 dependents and has cooperated with the MACC.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan allowed bail of RM7,000 as well as additional conditions and set Nov 2 for mention. — Bernama