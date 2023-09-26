KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) and the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) are among main roads to be closed on Saturday (September 30) and Sunday (October 1) in conjunction with the 2023 Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the international-level running event which takes place on both Saturday and Sunday (according to the respective categories) is expected to attract about 25,000 participants from home and abroad.

He said several roads involved will be closed and diverted from midnight until 11am on Saturday, including Jalan Raja (Dataran Merdeka) leading to Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan Dang Wangi.

“(Also) Jalan Ampang towards the city centre, Jalan Kuching towards the Dato Onn Roundabout and Jalan Parlimen and Jalan Cenderawasih to Jalan Lembah and Jalan Hishamuddin to Jalan Raja. On Sunday, a total of 29 roads will be closed including AKLEH and DUKE (from the direction of Ulu Kelang up to the Duta Toll).

“(Other roads include) Jalan Lebuh Ampang to Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan TAR from Chow Kit to Dataran Merdeka, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah from the direction of Sentul to Jalan TAR, Jalan Sultan Ismail on both directions, Jalan Tun Razak to Jalan Ampang from the Kg Pandan roundabout and Jalan Tun Razak to Jalan Kuching in the city centre near the WTC (World Trade Centre),” he said in a statement today

Allaudeen said that in addition to KLSCM 2023, police will also close some roads in conjunction with the Petronas Le Tour Langkawi Malaysia 2023 (LTDL 2023) which kicked off on Saturday in Kerteh, Terengganu and will end in KLCC, Kuala Lumpur on October 30.

He said the cycling race will pass through several main roads in the capital and nine roads will be closed.

“(Among the roads involved are) Jalan Jelatek to Jalan Ampang in the city centre and to Jalan Kg Pandan, Jalan Tun Razak to Jalan Ampang starting in front of the PNB building, from Jalan Sultan Ismail-Jalan Ampang intersection to the Jalan Ampang-Jalan Yap Kwan Seng intersection.

All of the road closures and diversions will take place from 3.15pm to 4.15pm,” he said.

Therefore, he advised those who want to use those roads to plan their journey and cooperate with the police to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the area.

He said the public can contact the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Hotline at 03-20719999/03-20719777 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or visit the Kuala Lumpur Police Facebook page or the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Facebook page for any enquiries. — Bernama