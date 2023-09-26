GEORGE TOWN, Sept 26 — Penang hopes to kick off all of the state’s 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) projects under the upcoming Budget 2024.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state does not have a specific wish list for the Budget which will be tabled on October 13.

“Penang’s projects are listed under RMK12, so we hope the Budget can kick off these projects,” he said when met after the opening of the GlobalFoundries Malaysia here today.

A total of 75 new projects were approved under RMK12 involving allocations of RM54.14 million.

The 75 projects approved are out of 126 projects applied by the state.

Among the major projects to receive the greenlight are the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Penang International Airport (PIA) expansion.