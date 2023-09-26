BENTONG, Sept 26 — The fourth-day campaign for the Pelangai state by-election today saw candidates and their respective election machinery focusing on the three Felda settlements in the constituency.

This is because 48.5 per cent or 7,983 voters of the total 16,456 voters in Pelangai are in the Felda settlements of Kemasul, Kemahal and Chemomoi.

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam is seen holding a lot of small-scale ceramah or political talks and meeting with voters, including a walkabout at the Felda Chemomoi night market.

He also climbed Bukit Kemasul in Felda Kemasul and met with traders at a field in Felda Kemahal.

Amizar, who is from Felda Chemomoi, was also assisted in the campaign by Pahang Menteri Besar and BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, as well as former prime minister and Bera Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Jelebu Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

Wan Rosdy, who is also the BN Pelangai by-election director, described the response to the BN campaign as positive.

“We bring a way forward narrative, we present to the electors what we are offering them, what development we will bring to Pelangai, we do not touch on issues, but more on our (BN) track record, “ he said when met by reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Asyraf Wajdi, when met at a programme in Kampung Chemomoi last night, reminded the BN machinery not to be influenced by the campaign style of the opposition candidates who swear and curse others.

As for Perikatan Nasional (PN), which is fielding Kasim Samat as its candidate, the coalition is featuring the top leaders on its campaign stage. They included PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, as well as Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

The independent candidate contesting for the seat, businessman Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli, who is Pertubuhan Anak Suara Pahang (PSAP) president, seemed missing from the radar, with no programmes or activities organised by the organisation.

The Pelangai by-election was called following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor last August 17.

The Election Commission (EC) has set October 7 as the polling day for the Pelangai state by-election. — Bernama