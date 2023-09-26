KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today said the 12th Malaysia Plan 2021-2025 Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR) has been approved by the Upper House.

He also lauded the senators for participating in the review diligently and professionally.

“The senate has successfully approved the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (2023-2025) within four days of the conference from Sept 20 to Sept 26 September.

“Well done, thank you to the 44 honourable members who took part in the debate and responded to the 26 ministries who have also finished answering and winding up over the past two days,” he said.

The motion on the 12MP MTR involving a total allocation of RM415 billion was passed with a majority voice vote in the Dewan Rakyat on September 19.

The 12MP tabled on September 27, 2021, with an initial allocation of RM400 billion, is the complementary phase of the country’s five-year development plan (2021-2025) towards achieving the status of a developed and inclusive nation.

The mid-term review was carried out to assess the achievements of the first two years (2021-2022) and the direction for 2023-2025, encompassing a review of targets, strategies, initiatives, development programmes, and projects to achieve the goal of inclusive and sustainable economic development.