ALOR SETAR, Sept 25 — Langkawi PAS division chief Zubir Ahmad was today chosen as Speaker at the first meeting of the 15th Kedah State Legislative Assembly held at Wisma Darul Aman here.

Kedah Menteri Besar who is also Jeneri assemblyman, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor proposed Zubir, 60, who was later seconded by Merbau Pulas assemblywoman cum state Rural, Poverty Eradication and Human Development Committee chairman, Datuk Siti Ashah Ghazali.

Kedah State Assembly secretary Mohamad Azlee Ahmad announced that as there was only one Speaker candidate presented, Zubir was declared as Speaker of the 15th Kedah Legislative Assembly under Regulation 4(5) of the Kedah Assembly Regulations.

“...as there is only one candidate submitted and under Regulation 4(5) of the Kedah Assembly Regulations, I therefore declare YB Encik Zubir bin Ahmad as Speaker of the 15th Kedah State Legislative Assembly,” he said.

Meanwhile, after the swearing-in ceremony by all 36 assemblymen of the Kedah State Legislative Assembly, Sungai Tiang assemblyman was chosen as the Deputy Speaker afterr being proposed by Muhammad Sanusi and seconded by Kuala Ketil assemblyman Major ® Mansor Zakaria.

The Kedah State Legislative Assembly later adjourned sine die. — Bernama