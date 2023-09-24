IPOH, Sept 24 — Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee Chuan How will provide his statement to the police as part of an investigation into his interpretation of a Quran verse, after he was called to assist investigations.

“The police have contacted me and I will give my statement at noon this Tuesday in Ipoh,” he said on Whatsapp today, adding that he will cooperate fully with the police.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain was reported to have said on Friday that the polcie would be calling Howard to record his statement and that the investigation was being handled by the Classified Criminal Investigations Unit.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri had earlier informed that the original or first report lodged over the matter was made at the Jalan Tun Razak police station in Kuala Lumpur and one report was lodged by Perak non-governmental organisation, Jalinan Bersatu Sahabat (Jabat) last Thursday.

Perak Jabat president Amiruddin Mohd Daud was reported to have said that they lodged the report seeking an investigation and action to be taken against Howard as they viewed his actions as an insult to Islam as the MP was a non-Muslim, yet had made his own interpretation of a Quran verse, which they deemed was a 3R (race, religion, royalty) issue. — Bernama