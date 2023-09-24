NIBONG TEBAL, Sept 24 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) is working with dairy product manufacturing company Farm Fresh Bhd to set up a multi-dimension centre to avoid the pressure of multidimensional poverty among school students.

According to its minister, Fadhlina Sidek, multidimensional poverty means poor or lacking in various aspects of life, namely financially, education level, health, the environment or living standard of living which can lead to emotional pressure on these students.

“Through this programme, the ministry will try to address the pressure of multidimensional poverty among students, she said in her speech at the opening of the Multidimensional Centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Acheh which was also attended by Farm Fresh chief operating officer Azmi Zainal here today.

Fadhlina said Farm Fresh hoped to open 10 Multidimensional centres in the peninsula involving costs of RM2 million a year.

According to her, the programme is carried out in conjunction with the ministry’s School Milk Programme in eight states, with Farm Fresh as the main supplier.

“The Multidimensional Centre at SK Sungai Acheh is the second centre that has been opened. The first, opened as a pilot project, is at SK Bandar Baru Sentul, Kuala Lumpur. It was opened in June 2023,” she said.

Through this Multidimensional programme, Fadhlina said tuition classes would also be held.

The tuition classes, offering Science, Mathematics, English and Bahasa Melayu lessons, will be from 8 pm to 10 pm and for Year 4, 5 and 6 students, she added. — Bernama