KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Tsinghua University from Beijing, China has agreed to strengthen cooperation with Malaysia involving the exchange of students, academics, and researchers in addition to embracing the opportunity to conduct joint research, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this was among the matters discussed when he received a courtesy call from the president of the university, Wang Xiqin, at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya, here yesterday.

“Tsinghua University is also planning to hold a programme in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations next year.

“My hope is that this collaboration can be expanded as Tsinghua University is one of the most renowned and internationally recognised in academic research and the field of education, especially involving engineering, science and technology,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Anwar said there were 350 Malaysians currently studying at Tsinghua University, which was the highest number of foreign students at the university. — Bernama