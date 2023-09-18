JOHOR BARU, Sept 18 — A school principal and a school administrative chief officer were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of conspiring to solicit and accept bribes totalling over RM17,000 earlier this year.

According to MACC, the 53-year-old man and the 50-year-old woman were arrested at the MACC Kluang branch office at around 7pm today after giving their statements.

“The man is suspected to have solicited and accepted a bribe from a contractor in exchange for awarding the school dormitory maintenance contract to the contractor’s company,” said a statement issued today.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted confirmed detaining those involved and said the case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Both individuals were released on MACC bail. — Bernama