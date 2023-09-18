JOHOR BARU, Sept 18 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has identified the premises here that allegedly sold subsidised packets of cooking oil to foreigners, which appeared on a viral video clip recently.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said action will be taken against the premises, which has a wholesale license, under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for non-compliance with Regulation 13 of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

“Further investigations will be carried out to ensure there are no elements of wastage or misappropriation, especially involving supply of the controlled item,” she said in a statement today.

Lilis Saslinda said the ministry has taken proactive action to monitor the supply of necessities by focusing on all levels of the distribution chain involving manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers to prevent leakages or divergence.

“We will not compromise in enforcing the law to eradicate syndicates involved in misappropriating subsidised and controlled items, for the well-being of the people,” she added.

She also urged members of the public to tip off the ministry on any suspicious activities involving subsidised items. — Bernama