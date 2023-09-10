KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) has successfully reduced drug addiction in 73 high-risk areas (KBT) throughout the country as of August.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said it represents 47 per cent of the total number of KBT nationwide, which currently stands at 155 areas.

“By the end of this year, the ministry aims to have 78 KBT areas at low-risk levels, eventually turning them into drug-free areas (KBD),” he said during the AADK Day with the Community closing ceremony today. Also present was AADK director-general Sutekno Ahmad Belon.

Shamsul Anuar said he is confident that AADK can achieve this target with the strong collaboration of various government agencies, the community, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The ministry plans to launch a campaign to recruit one million youths into the AADK Anti-Drug Squad to enhance youth programmes and promote healthy lifestyles in 176 districts nationwide, he added.

According to Shamsul Anuar, the campaign was initiated after the 2022 Prevalence Study of Drug Addiction Among Youths in Malaysia conducted by the ministry in collaboration with the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM). The study found that out of every 100 youths, six had used drugs in the past, and four were currently using drugs.

“I encourage youth nationwide to join the Anti-Drug Squad and participate in activities that protect them and their peers from drug abuse and addiction in their local areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sutekno advised parents with children involved in drug abuse not to “hide” their children and seek treatment immediately.

Last year, 65 per cent of drug addicts receiving treatment at AADK facilities for synthetic drug abuse were teenagers, while 60 per cent of them still lived with their families.

“I encouraged parents not to hesitate to contact AADK to seek treatment for their children. Our AADK officers will assess the seriousness of their addiction and recommend appropriate treatment to help them recover from drug addiction,” he said. — Bernama