KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Quick action by firemen saved a mother and her son who were trapped in their burning house in Serdang near here early today.

Serdang Fire and Rescue Department Operation Commander Saharudin Abd Razak said the department was alerted of a fire at a double-storey house at Taman Serdang Raya at 5.35am.

A team of firemen from the Serdang and Bandar Tun Hussein Onn fire stations, upon arriving at the scene, found a woman, aged 62 and her 30-year-old son trapped on the top floor of the house, which was engulfed in flames.

“Our men were forced to break open the window grill to rescue the victims, who were semi-conscious by then.

“An Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team managed to bring them back to full consciousness by administering oxygen before the medical team arrived,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Saharudin said the cause of the fire, which razed 70 per cent of the house, was still being investigated. — Bernama