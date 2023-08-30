GEORGE TOWN, Aug 30 — The Penang Fisheries Department will continue to take samples periodically to monitor the density of the algae species, ‘Noctiluca Scintillans’ in the waters of Teluk Bahang, which has been experiencing the ‘red water’ phenomenon from Saturday.

In a statement, the department said it will monitor the density until the situation reaches a safe level.

“Preliminary results of the analysis carried out by the Batu Maung Fisheries Research Institute to identify the ‘red water’ present in the waters of Teluk Bahang found that the algae is non-toxic. It is from the Noctiluca Scintillans species and is not dangerous to humans.

It said a very high density of phytoplankton cells confirmed that there is a wave of algae in those waters which can cause fish to die, especially those in cages due to a decrease in dissolved oxygen.

Based on 2016 records, the department said the same situation happened in Kuala Gula, Perak in 2016 and caused fish in cages to die.

The department has also proposed a number of mitigation measures to fish cage farmers in the affected areas such as immediate harvesting of all market-sized fish if there are signs of drowning or death.

It said fish cage breeders are also advised to reduce the density of fish in cages and by monitoring the dissolved oxygen content.

The department also said that Hing Moh Yok, one of the six breeders there, had reported the ”red water” incident on Monday.

Following that, a site visit was made by State Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol, State Fisheries Director Zarina Zainuddin and Fisheries Research Institute Research Officer Dr Mohd Nor Azman Ayub, the department said.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was also reported to have said that the state government will continue to monitor the phenomenon which has caused concern among fishermen in the area involved after fish and marine life started dying. — Bernama