SHAH ALAM, Aug 30 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today called on the national leadership to try to recover the economic aspirations of the people by implementing all development plans quickly and accurately.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook page, Sultan Sharafuddin said he wanted Malaysia to return to being an independent country that is successful and revered internationally, especially in the investment and economic sectors.

In the same message in conjunction with Malaysia’s 66th National Day, His Royal Highness reminded the people of the importance of appreciating the true meaning of independence in order to rekindle the spirit of patriotism, as well as instill a sense of love and affection for the country.

Sultan Sharafuddin also hoped that the spirit could be expressed in the form of unity and harmony, in order to maintain the economic prosperity of the country and the well-being of society as a whole.

He said that when all the people upheld the true meaning of living in an atmosphere of independence and unity, then no party could spread hatred and slander to disturb the peace.

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also wished a happy 2023 National Day to all the people of Selangor, and Malaysians in general. — Bernama