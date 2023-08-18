GEORGE TOWN, Aug 18 — The proposed LRT alignment linking the island part of Penang to its mainland will be an undersea link, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said MRT Corp had proposed that the link across the north channel be built undersea.

“They will need to conduct feasibility studies on this first,” he said in a press conference after attending the opening of the Signature Gold and Jewellery Fair at Setia Spice Convention Centre here.

He said the previous proposed alignment for the LRT was elevated but MRT Corp had proposed that the portion near the city centre of George Town be underground.

“They proposed that the cross-channel link be undersea so the part nearer to the interchange has to be underground too,” he said.

He said the underground portion of the island would be near the heart of the city.

When asked if it would be near Komtar, he said George Town is small so anywhere in the city is near Komtar.

Chow was responding to questions about the discussions on the LRT project in Penang with federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke yesterday.

He said they discussed the latest alignment of the LRT as representatives from MRT Corp were also present in the meeting.

“They present the latest alignment for our consideration and we agreed with the alignment but MRT Corp will need to conduct feasibility studies on the alignment first, especially in relation to the conditions of the earth and soil,” he said.

He also said there were not many changes to the proposed alignment.

“We have announced the alignment before, from Bayan Lepas to Komtar to Tanjung Bungah, Air Itam to Butterworth to Kepala Batas and to Simpang Ampat,” he said.

Last month, Chow said the state government is ready to start Phase One of the LRT project that links Bayan Lepas to Komtar and to Tanjung Bungah after the federal government announced funding for the project.

He said Phase Two of the LRT will connect Seberang Perai on the mainland to Komtar on the island.