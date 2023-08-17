KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh today told party members that it was time for them to face the reality of where the party stands right now.

He urged Umno youths to bring back the party to its glory days together.

“Umno is ours. We love Umno. We can’t afford to see our party fall like this any longer.

“Together, let’s bring back Umno to where it belongs,” he said in his speech at an Umno youth post-state elections event here.

The Merlimau assemblyman said the discussion held today was to give an opportunity for Umno youths to voice out their opinions.

“When we speak, they told us we are too young. They told us we only do it for the goodies and payments. No, we don’t.

“Tell the truth (here), even if it’s sour. Let’s discuss. I will bring each and every voice to a higher level. That’s my stand,” he said.

He said Umno will be buried if they don’t do something.

“Whatever it is, we must change the future of Umno. If don’t do something, Umno will be buried and we won’t let that happen, ever,” he said.

Umno is the only party in Barisan Nasional to contest in the latest state elections in six states.

The party contested in a total of 108 seats but only won 19.