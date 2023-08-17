KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Umno supreme council member Hizatul Isham Abdul Jalil today said that he is not behind a gathering planned for tomorrow aimed at saving the party by urging its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and other top leadership to step down.

“There are those who are trying to defame me, they said I am organising this gathering.

“To whomever is trying to defame me, repent,” he said on his Facebook page.

His post was accompanied by a graphic of the event, which stated that it is supposed to be held tomorrow at 5pm.

The graphic also said that the event, titled a peaceful gathering to save Umno, would be a sit-down silent protest at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC), where the party’s headquarters is located.

It called for participants to wear red shirts with black sleeves.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has since said he is aware of calls for him to step down as Umno president, but said the party's leadership will shoulder the task of turning the ship around.

Prior to him, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani was reported saying that all Umno leaders must collectively take responsibility for BN’s dismal performance.

Umno, the sole party representing BN, won just 19 out of 108 seats in the Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, and Terengganu elections on Saturday.

The Malay-based party was wiped out in Terengganu and Kedah after failing to win a single seat. Umno won only two seats in Penang and Selangor, and one in Kelantan. However, the party managed to secure 14 seats in Negeri Sembilan.