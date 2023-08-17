IPOH, Aug 17 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad today confirmed a “movement” to topple the Perak unity government, allegedly involving four assemblymen.

However, Saarani said all the 33 assemblymen including state executive councillors (exco) in the unity government have pledged to support his Perak administration.

“To our knowledge there was a movement (to topple the government). There was an attempt and that is why I have arranged for a meeting with all the government assemblymen.

“We don’t want all 33 assemblymen suspecting each other. Because the way they spark the issue might cause Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen to suspect Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen and vice versa.

“So, that is why we held the meeting today and I see it from their eyes that they are all loyal to the unity government,” he told a press conference after attending a special meeting with the assemblymen at Hotel Impiana here.

Saarani also said all the assemblymen from the unity government attended the meeting today except four who had prior commitments.

The four were Nga Kor Ming (DAP), Loh Sze Yee (DAP), Muhammad Arafat Varisai Mahamad (PKR), and Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin (Amanah).

“All four had informed me of their duties and they have all agreed with our decision today,” he said.

When asked if he has identified the four assemblymen rumoured to be persuaded by the Opposition to defect, Saarani said no.

“What we know is that since the beginning, the other side was claiming that they only need four seats to form the government.

“They were saying that they need four from the 33 seats of the unity government to get a simple majority, that is how it meant.

“From the 33 assemblymen we met today, none of them admitted that they were going to jump ship,” he explained.

Saarani also pointed out that continued action to destabilise the government will not bring any benefit for the state or the people, but would eventually affect the trust of the investors which can put the developments in the state at risk.

“I also want to emphasise that slandering Islam, and saying that the Malays in the state are on the brink of destruction, should be stopped.

“I advise all parties to do politics responsibly,” he said.

The Perak legislative assembly is composed of 59 state seats.

The state government is currently formed by the unity government, which consists of nine BN assemblymen and 24 PH, while the Opposition is Perikatan Nasional which consists of PAS (17 assemblymen) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (nine assemblymen).

On Tuesday, Perak Opposition leader Razman Zakaria said PN would like to work with Umno in Perak to form a Malay-Muslim government following the outcome of the six state elections.