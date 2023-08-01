KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Representatives of food and parcel delivery companies (p-hailing) will meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Aug 8.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said that the prime minister had asked for the meeting after meeting p-hailing riders on July 22 to understand the challenges they face.

“The unity government is always mindful of the welfare of p-hailing workers and is committed to ensuring the sustainability of the development of the p-hailing industry in line with the concept of Malaysia MADANI,” it said.

On July 22, Anwar promised to organise a meeting with p-hailing companies to seek better commission rates for them, which are reportedly too low.

The prime minister said he wanted clarification from the companies on the situation, which is seen as a burden on p-hailing riders. — Bernama