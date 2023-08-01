KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli today disagreed with claims by PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man that Umno will turn against its friends if it obtains more power.

Rafizi expressed confidence in the concept of a unity government, highlighting that the country’s reform, economic strength, and competitiveness are crucial and transcend individual parties’ concerns.

“Tuan Ibrahim will say that, what else can he say because we (unity government) have surprised them.

“He thought that working with Umno will disintegrate the way they attempted last time through Muafakat Nasional but things are very different, it’s not apple to apple,” he told reporters after launching the Academy in Industry Programme at Intercontinental Hotel here today.

He emphasised that the unity government surprised the opposition by demonstrating remarkable cohesion.

“The unity government came about out of national duty, we all had to swallow our pride. We all had to forget the past and focus on the future,” he said.

He also highlighted the unity government’s cooperative nature, citing the smooth seat negotiations for the six-state election on August 12.

“Even Perikatan Nasional struggled to complete their seat negotiations, there were protests here and there.

“You don’t really see that with the unity government parties as the glue is no longer about individual party interests,” he said.

He added that this period of political understanding would continue until the country’s recovery is achieved.

“I think we will go through this stage of political understanding until we get the country back on its feet.

“Only then, I suppose Umno, PKR, DAP, Pakatan Harapan, or BN, will understand that the public rewards parties that perform and deliver,” he said.

Earlier today, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported Tuan Ibrahim as saying that Umno may betray its allies if it gains more influence.

During his speech at a ceramah in Lenggeng, Negeri Sembilan, he pointed out previous occasions when Umno withdrew its support from PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during his tenure as prime minister and from Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu when he held the position of Perak menteri besar.