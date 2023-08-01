KUALA LUMPUR, AUGUST 1 — Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli today said the national-level Academy in Industry (AiL) pilot project will let trainees get up to RM4,000 monthly, for the goal of making Technical and Vocational Education and Training an attractive alternative to traditional tertiary education.

He said that the government has allocated RM40 million to support the first batch of the AiL programme and was aiming to attract up to 10,000 trainees by the end of the year.

“With the AiL programme, trainees will receive a total incentive of RM4,000 over 18 months, making it an enticing option for those seeking early earnings and technical certifications.

“Trainees will receive RM2,000 per month during the 18-month programme, in addition to a relocation allowance, cash incentives for staying on the job for nine months, and a final cash incentive upon certification,” he told reporters after officially launching the AiL scheme at Intercontinental Hotel here today.

He also said that the incentive structure is designed to encourage students to complete their training and stay in their jobs.

This comprehensive approach ensures that students have the financial means to focus on their training and career development, Rafizi said.

“One of the main reasons many school leavers previously hesitated to join the manufacturing and technical sectors was the financial burden associated with relocating to industrial centres, such as Penang, Kulim, Selangor, and Johor.

“To address this concern, the government will assist workers with relocation expenses and provide financial support for house rentals and essential needs,” he said.

During his speech, Rafizi said the ministry managed to attract some 200 international manufacturing companies to join the programme aimed at implementing labour market reforms, adding that it will give youths opportunities to be trained as highly skilled workers.

Rafizi also highlighted the significance of obtaining technical certifications through TVET, saying, “At the age of 19, after completing the 18-month programme, these students will be certified in terms of their skills compared to their peers who pursue a traditional university education.”

He added that depending on the success of the pilot project, the funding will be adjusted in the following years to accommodate more participants and expand the initiative.

“And next year depending on this, then we will be able to see many employers participating to become strategic partners commissioned in AIL. We can also hope that many more workers will join and will adjust the funding accordingly starting next year,” he said.