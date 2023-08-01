KUANTAN, Aug 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the empowerment of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country is needed to produce better trained graduates and thus enjoy better wages.

Anwar said even though the percentage of TVET students obtaining employment is high, he is still not satisfied with the pay received by such skilled graduates who are still generally paid below RM2,000 compared to a TVET worker overseas who enjoy much better income.

“The target should be between RM2,500 to RM3,000 or higher from the existing level. This has been proven and not a theory. In Germany, the experience is more focused on TVET, as such graduates earn higher wages. For decades, our salary has been flat, rising a little,” he said.

Anwar said this at the Kuantan Meet Anwar programme at Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA (KKTM) here today, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

The proposal to improve TVET training and skills according to Anwar, has been voiced by several industry players including Tesla Sdn Bhd (Tesla) during the discussion before proposing some additional elements to the skill education.

The improvements according to Anwar can be carried out through the cooperation between TVET education institutions with industry players at the actual locations such as national car manufacturer Proton to assist TVET in Pekan which was also called Pahang automative city or China’s automative company, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd (Geely) in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

Replying to a TVET student on obtaining sponsorship abroad, Anwar said the government has no objection if there is a need for sponsorship in certain specific fields not available in the country.

At the event, Anwar also announced a special allocation of RM5 million to improve TVET institution infrastructure in Pahang, which received applause from nearly 5,000 students present.

In the engagement programme, the prime minister also advised the younger generation not to easily believe all the information on social media, because there are many untrue things disseminated on the communication platform.

Anwar said that although new technology such as social media is important and can bring good, at the same time the facility can also be harmful, if used “without knowledge and without checking”, making it a challenge for the younger generation.

“Is social media important? Yes. Practical? Also yes. But it needs to be used correctly and not to be fooled. Social media has benefits that’s why I say think about it. Train children to take advantage of these facilities but there is also a need to read.

“This (social media) is a very important requirement to find information quickly but we also need to read, check and filter. There is no knowledge that can be mastered in just one or two minutes (as displayed on social media),” he said. — Bernama