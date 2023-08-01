KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — All ministers would be assigned daily to announce follow-up policies and programmes to the Madani Economy concept, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this is because the economic framework will be served as a foundation for several other specific policies that are scheduled to be announced in a few months.

“Previously, the Economy Minister (Rafizi Ramli) has announced the National Energy Transition Roadmap (in line with Madani Economy)...and in the next few weeks, (government) will announce the Industrial Master Plan.

“Following that, the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan and only in October will be the (announcement) on the second Madani budget,” he said in his keynote speech during the National Tax Conference (NTC) 2023 here today.

Also present were Inland Revenue Board (IRB) chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nizom Sairi and Chartered Tax Institute of Malaysia (CTIM) president Chow Chee Yen.

The ‘Madani Economy: Empowering the People’ initiative launched by Anwar on July 27, aimed at boosting the Malaysian economy, will have revenue spillover to the people to enable them to enjoy a better quality of life.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the economic framework is a comprehensive plan for Malaysia to address various challenges and issues related to competitiveness and investment attractions, as well as outlining actions to address current issues that affect people’s lives.

The Madani Economy initiative sets seven key performance indicators as medium-term targets to be achieved within a period of 10 years. — Bernama