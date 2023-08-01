JEMPOL, Aug 1 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) support mature politics to ensure political stability in the country for the well-being of the people.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the strength of these two parties was crucial to ensuring victory in the coming state elections.

“I, Anwar Ibrahim, the president of Keadilan, am here to campaign and ask that victory goes to Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir, of Umno and representing BN,

“This is the new mature politics in this country... because we know that without the spirit of unity among all races and parties, the country will not be safe... what is important is not to compromise on principles, don’t allow elected representatives to misuse their wealth,” he said at the ‘Ceramah Umum’ programme at Pentas Rompin here yesterday.

Anwar also prayed for the speedy recovery of Mohd Zaidy and his aide Muhammad Khairul Ahnaf Baharom, who were involved in a road accident early this morning.

The prime minister also reiterated his statement that investors are coming to the country because of the Unity Government’s solid stability.

Meanwhile, Anwar also urged the Indian community not to waste their votes in the coming state polls.

“I want to tell all races here, this is my duty, my responsibility to help everyone who is in need, regardless of whether they are Chinese, Malays or Indians. I want to tell the Indian community, don’t waste your votes... if (you) disagree with one or two things, we can sort them out,” he said.

Anwar also said that he will meet MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran and the party’s leaders nationwide tomorrow to discuss current issues.

“I want to meet all MIC representatives nationwide so that there are no misunderstandings and (we) work as a team,” he said. — Bernama