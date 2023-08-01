SERDANG, Aug 1 — The man suspected of beating his wife to death in Kajang on July 23 was finally arrested in Senai, Johor yesterday, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said.

He said the man had been on the run and kept low until police managed to track him down, adding that police also seized several tools believed to be linked to the case.

“The suspect fled to Johor, but acting on intelligence, we tracked him to his hiding spot,” he told reporters after the Sime Darby auxiliary police 7th anniversary guard-of-honour parade at Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang today.

He said the 32-year-old man has been remanded for a week from today to facilitate murder investigations.

In the incident, a woman suspected of being a victim of physical abuse was reported to have succumbed to her injuries while being treated at a private hospital in Kajang.

Police received a report on her death from a nurse after attending hospital staff found her lifeless with bruises and injuries on her body.

In another development, Hussein said Selangor police have received 17 reports so far in connection with the ‘SiHulk’ religious sect.

“Investigations revealed that the sect members are no more in Selangor, and could be abroad,” he said.

The Johor State Fatwa Committee had issued a fatwa that the teachings founded by the individual, Suhaini Mohammad or known as ‘Si Hulk’, was in conflict with the Islamic teachings, and prohibited all activities related to the group. — Bernama