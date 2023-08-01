KUCHING, Aug 1 — Foreigners who participate in Sarawak-Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H) Programme are now allowed to work in the state.

Sarawak’s Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the State Cabinet approved approved the refinements on the application procedures to participate in the programme which would take effect from today, during a meeting last Thursday.

“Those involved in S-MM2H, they are given permission to work. Before this totally no (participants allowed to work),” he told a press conference here today.

Abdul Karim said successful applicants for the programme had been informed of the approval for work a few months ago and the jobs allowed included part time lecturing or being a minority partner in companies set up in the state.

“For any part time work, it must be based on sectors where there are not many Sarawakians available and it must be approved by Immigration, Labour Monitoring Unit (ILMU) in the Sarawak Premier Department,” he said.

Abdul Karim added that applications must be made through the ministry and it will be forwarded to the State Secretary’s Office, which has a committee to approve applications.

Those aged below 40 wishing to participate in the S-MM2H can also be those with children under 21, who are studying in Sarawak or undergoing long term medical treatment in the state.

Abdul Karim said the S-MM2H programme had approved 2,198 participants since 2007.

He said the top 10 countries were the United Kingdom with 306 participants, China (274), Taiwan (193), Hong Kong (186), Singapore (164), the United States (155) South Korea (125), Indonesia (104), Australia (95) and Japan (86). — Bernama