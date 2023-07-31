KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has wished all Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel a happy Warriors’ Day.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar expressed his appreciation for the contributions and sacrifices of the security forces in protecting the country’s sovereignty.

“I salute all of them for their hard work in protecting the sovereignty and security of our motherland.

“The deeds and sacrifices of our fighters including those who have left us will be remembered forever. Thank you for your contributions to our beloved country,” he said.

July 31 has been declared as Warriors’ Day in conjunction with the end of the emergency in fighting the communists in 1960.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, in another Facebook post, praised the diverse elements shown in the pantomime, staged at the 2023 Warriors’ Day celebration at Dataran Pahlawan Negara, Putrajaya, this morning, for captivating all those present.

Anwar said that the most touching moment of the pantomime was the part depicting the sacrifice of PDRM members and officers during the ambush by the Sulu terrorist group in Perkampungan Ai Sri Jaya, Simunul, Semporna, Sabah on March 2, 2013.

“Even though the (tragic) incident occurred 10 years ago, it still affected the people and the country.

“Azizah (Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) and I, also had the opportunity to meet with the widows and children of members and officers who were killed in the incident,” he said.

The Warriors’ Day celebration today was graced by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The prime minister said that the services and sacrifices of the nation’s heroes and officers will surely be remembered in the country’s history, as an important moment to ensure that peace, security and harmony continue to be strengthened and maintained. — Bernama