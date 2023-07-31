IPOH, July 31 — Perak PKR deputy chairman Hairul Amir Sabri today slammed Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu for accusing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of not carrying out his responsibilities as the Tambun MP after winning the seat in the 15th general election.

Hairul said that the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) deputy president’s allegation was superficial and immature as he failed to understand a duty of a prime minister in ensuring all Malaysians receive fair and equitable benefits through the various policies implemented.

“Anwar’s task is now very challenging especially in putting back the foundation of the country and getting the trust of the people following various confusion caused by previous leaders in the administration as well as governance.

“Ahmad Faizal is now unable to accept the fact that the Unity Government led by Anwar has made various transformations in ensuring that all people across races and religions enjoy a more prosperous life,” he said in a statement.

Hairul pointed out that Tambun constituents were still receiving help and aid through the Perak PKR, Tambun MP community service centre and various state and federal departments.

He said the “unity government” led by Anwar will be committed in carrying out the administration duties without influence of political provocation which did not bring any added value to develop the country.

“We’re aware that every step taken by the government will be a subject to criticism, but it will not become a stumbling block in ensuring that the interests of the people are upheld,” he added.

Hairul also said that Ahmad Faizal’s challenge to contest against Anwar again in Tambun in the next general election shows that the former Perak menteri besar has no better issue to talk about.

He claimed it also shows Ahmad Faizal refuses to accept the reality that he was ‘thrown out’ by Tambun voters for betraying the mandate given by Pakatan Harapan.

Ahmad Faizal was reported by several news outlets of accusing Anwar of not carrying out his MP duties and challenging him to contest again in the next GE in Tambun.