KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — There is no agreement for Umno to take the number two spot in either Selangor or Penang if the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional alliance wins the state elections next month, its party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid dismissed rumours that the Malay nationalist party had demanded the deputy menteri besar or deputy chief minister posts, saying the focus is on winning the state elections first, The Star reported today.

“We have never discussed this. Let us come to the bridge first. We need to put all our efforts to ensure a good election outcome on August 12. Right now, our focus is just on this,” he was quoted as telling reporters after chairing the National Social Council meeting in Putrajaya yesterday.

He was asked the question after sacked Umno member Khairy Jamaluddin claimed that Ahmad Zahid’s political secretary Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin is aiming at becoming the next Selangor deputy menteri besar by running in Gombak Setia.

There has also been talk that former minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican who is contesting the Bertam constituency, will likely be appointed as Penang deputy chief minister if the alliance wins.

Tomorrow is nomination day for Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu while polling is on August 12.