PUTRAJAYA, July 28 — Malaysia condemns in the strongest terms the incursion by the Israeli forces and settlers led by its National Security Minister into the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyard on Thursday (July 27).

The incursion was a clear provocation and desecration of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, said Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement late Friday.

Malaysia will never condone any attempt by the occupying forces which are aimed at changing the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and Al-Haram AlSharif nor will we recognise any outcome of such illegal acts.

Malaysia calls on members of the international community to uphold the legal status of the Holy Sites and hold the Israeli regime accountable for such aggression in the interest of peace and stability, the statement read.

Malaysia continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine and reiterates the status of Al-Haram Al-Sharif as the Holy site of the ummah.

Malaysia also stands firm by its unwavering position that the Palestinians deserve their right to an independent and sovereign state of their own, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. — Bernama