KUANTAN, July 27 ― A stretch of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) which was closed due to the sinkhole at KM66.1 from Tuesday night, has been reopened for east-bound traffic.

This was confirmed by the highway concessionaire, ANIH Berhad via its Facebook and Twitter accounts this morning.

“However, road users heading to Kuala Lumpur still need to use the alternative route, which is to exit at the Bentong Timur intersection and re-enter at the Bentong Barat intersection,” according to ANIH Berhad. ― Bernama