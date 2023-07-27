KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — PAS’ religious-based policies do not reflect Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) general direction, allied party Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai reportedly said.

Evidence could be found between 2020 and 2022, when PN comprised the federal government, he told Malaysiakini.

“Was PN in power once? Yes. When PN was in power, weren’t we able to continue consuming alcohol? Wasn’t pork still being sold?

“Were you forced to wear a songkok? Genting (Highlands Casino) is still there, isn’t it?” he was quoted as saying.

This provides proof that PN does not necessarily need to follow PAS’ example when it comes to ruling the country, he reportedly said.

Local governments will be able to enact rules and policies compatible with ethnic, religious, and cultural contexts, he reportedly added.

He reportedly attributed allegations that PN’s rule would erode the rights of non-Muslims to DAP propaganda, adding that non-Muslims would continue to enjoy their rights if PN were to govern again.

PN’s past performance in handling the Covid-19 pandemic was the best example of PN’s ability to govern fairly as vaccines were distributed without considering race or religion, he reportedly explained.

“When Covid-19 struck, PN was the federal government. In terms of vaccines and other aids, was it based on race, religion, and culture?

“The answer is no. This is very evident,” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly added that he had personally visited Kelantan and Terengganu during his party’s recent leadership election campaigns, where he had found that non-Muslims were able to drink alcohol and consume pork.

He reportedly said he had also questioned PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang over the gambling ban in the two states ruled by the Islamist party, and the latter had replied that the ban in Kelantan was imposed in the 1990s after being given approval by religious leaders and representatives from DAP.

“When (late PAS spiritual leader Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat) asked if Kelantan should ban gambling, the representatives for various religions agreed.

“Even DAP Youth chief at the time Anthony Loke... and Liew Chin Tong, they agreed too,” he was quoted as saying.

Because of that, DAP should not be attacking Gerakan over the gambling bans recently introduced in Perlis and Kedah, he reportedly added.

As for caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s contentious remarks on non-Malays, Lau reportedly said they were provoked by DAP.

“Sanusi said it to attack DAP... Within PN, we are very clear about this. He was attacking DAP (and not non-Malays) because state elections are near,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, Muhammad Sanusi claimed that based on facts, more non-Muslims get arrested for offering and receiving bribes compared to Muslims.

He also claimed it was the DAP that started the non-Muslim versus Muslim debate by alleging that there were Malay leaders involved in corruption.