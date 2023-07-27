KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Payung Rahmah concept will continue to be strengthened to address the cost of living challenges, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the initiative, the brainchild of the late Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, would be an inspiration for the Unity Government to do its best for the country.

“Everyone was deeply affected by the passing of this great figure. His hard work and determination to ease the financial burden of the people will inspire all of us to do our best for our beloved Malaysia,” he said when launching the ‘Madani Economy: Empowering the People’ initiative here today.

Present at the launch were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Anwar, who is Finance Minister, said the Payung Rahmah concept was one of the short-term targeted initiatives in the Madani Economy.

Salahuddin, 61, breathed his last at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, at 9.23pm on Sunday after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage. — Bernama