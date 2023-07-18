KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is reportedly investigating “a menteri besar” for alleged misappropriation and abuse of power in mining rare earth materials, according to a source familiar with the matter.

News portal Free Malaysia Today today quoted an anonymous source saying the anti-graft agency had opened an investigation paper earlier this year and interviewed several witnesses — but it is uncertain what happened to the case.

According to the source, the alleged illegal mining has raised concerns among various non-governmental organisations who urged the MACC to investigate the politician for alleged abuse of power and graft.

It added that several witnesses have come forward to formally lodge reports over the menteri besar’s alleged abuses with the MACC, prompting the commission to take action and launch an investigation into the matter.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the ongoing investigation to the news portal.

He said that the menteri besar would soon be summoned for questioning, but he refrained from providing further details regarding the investigation.

On Friday, caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said that he would take a legal action against Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail over allegations of his involvement in the theft of rare earth minerals.

This came after Saifuddin claimed that Sanusi was fined RM500,000 last year, allegedly for stealing rare earth elements and the Lands and Mines Offices had fined Sanusi as the Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) chairman of Kedah because of activities carried out in the district of Sik.

Citing a letter sent to Sanusi, Saifuddin had claimed that the letter, signed by the state Lands and Mines Department director Datuk Fauzi Mustaffa dated October 4, 2022, was addressed to the MBI chairman and the compound was issued under Section 426(1) of the National Land Code.

Last week, Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the police have arrested nine individuals including four Myanmar nationals for alleged involvement in the smuggling of immigrants to be exploited in the illegal mining of rare earth minerals in the Bukit Enggang Forest Reserve in Sik.