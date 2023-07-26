KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Over RM38 million in cash and 200kg of gold valued at RM60 million were seized as part of an investigation against a businessman and his accomplices launched by a multi-agency task force headed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Aside from the MACC, the operation also involved the Royal Malaysia Police, the Immigration Department, the Customs Department, Bank Negara Malaysia, Inland Revenue Board, and Cyber Security Malaysia.

“The operation, dubbed Ops 82s, was the first such raid conducted by the MATF, under the supervision of the Attorney General’s Chambers,” according to a statement.

The operation saw over 300 officers from the agencies launching 34 simultaneous raids in here and in Selangor for the investigation into the businessman, who is said to carry the title of “Datuk” and had been arrested yesterday.

The raiding teams also confiscated 17 luxury vehicles including a Ferrari and a Maserati.

According to news reports, the businessman was linked to a former ruling party and allegedly involved in a smuggling syndicate that was also suspected of bribery, money laundering, tax evasion, and criminal breach of trust.