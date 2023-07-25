KOTA BARU, July 25 — The families of seven Orang Asli children who went missing from their school hostel in Pos Tohoi, Gua Musang, in August 2015, have no words to express their gratitude to the government for agreeing to pay RM1.2 million as a full settlement in their negligence suits.

Although they seemed content, they were obviously still grieving and coping with the tragedy that befell their children.

Almost eight years ago, the country was shocked by the news of the disappearance of the seven children, and after 47 days of searching, only two of them were found barely alive in the jungle near Sungai Perias. Four others were found dead, while another girl was never found.

Mida Angah, 48, the mother of Haikal Yaakob who perished in the tragedy, said she was grateful for the way the case was settled but still saddened by her son’s untimely death.

“Thank you to the lawyers who tirelessly helped our family in resolving the case that has been ongoing since 2018. With the full settlement to be paid by the government, I hope it will help our family to some extent, even though our sadness doesn’t seem to go away,” she told Bernama today.

Mida’s daughter, Norieen, then 11, survived the ordeal, along with Miksudiar Aluj, then 12.

The seven children, comprising six girls and a boy, escaped from their school hostel on August 23, 2015, for fear of punishment after going for a swim in a river without permission.

Haikal, eight; Ika Ayel, nine; Juvina David, seven; Linda Rosli, eight, were found dead in the jungle, while Sasa Sobrie, also eight, was never found.

Meanwhile, Sobrie Latif, 35, also expressed his satisfaction with the decision and thanked the government for agreeing to pay a full settlement to the affected families.

“I’m satisfied with the decision and would like to thank all parties who have helped us because if it were up to us, we will not be able to afford the lawyers and all other costs,” he said.

Lawyer Siti Kasim representing the families, said that the settlement was agreed upon after discussions between the families’ lawyers and the government representatives outside of court just before the trial, which was supposed to take place from yesterday until July 27.

“Alhamdulillah, the case is solved. Despite the long wait, the families finally have their prayers answered.

“Undoubtedly, the tragedy had a traumatic impact on the families who lost their loved ones. I do hope all parties will show greater concern for the welfare and issues affecting the Orang Asli children in schools,” she said.

In 2018, the families filed negligence suits against nine defendants for breach of constitutional duty, statutory duty and fiduciary duty which caused the seven Orang Asli children of Sekolah Rendah Pos Tohoi to go missing from their hostel for 47 days.

They named the Government of Malaysia, the Minister of Education, the Director General of Education, the headmaster of the school, the hostel warden, the Minister of Rural Development, the Director General for Orang Asli Development, the Inspector-General of Police and Gua Musang Police District Chief as defendants.

Based on the settlement terms recorded before Kota Baru High Court Judge Datuk Mohamad Abazafree Mohd Abbas yesterday, both parties reached an agreement that the defendant (government) is to pay RM1.2 million and costs of RM60,000 as a full and final settlement for the case.

The full and final settlement of the case is also without any acknowledgement of liability from all defendants.

In addition, the third party (the insurance company) agreed to pay RM150,000 including costs as a full and final settlement for all the cases. — Bernama