KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Umno’s Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin will contest the Tanjung Dawai state seat in Kedah, the party’s secretary-general announced today.

Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s announcement brought the total number of seats Umno will be contesting at the upcoming state elections to 108.

“The candidate for N26 in Tanjung Dawai, Kedah is Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin. With this announcement, we have a full list of 108 candidates for all the seats Barisan Nasional (BN) intends to contest at the upcoming state elections.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to my Pakatan Harapan (PH) colleagues for making way for BN to run for the Tanjung Dawai seat,” he said in a statement.

Last Friday, BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was announced today as one of the coalition’s candidates in Rantau.

Other big names who will represent BN are Jelebu MP Datuk Seri Jalaludin Alias (Pertang, Negeri Sembilan), Selangor Umno chief Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin (Gombak Setia, Selangor), former youth and sports minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (Bertam, Penang), Kedah Umno chief Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (Pedu, Kedah) and Terengganu Umno chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Said (Kijal, Terengganu).

Missing was Senator Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who has said he would comply with the decision.

Of the 108 candidates, 62 per cent are new faces, 18 per cent are incumbents and 20 per cent consists of those who have competed before. There will also be 13 women candidates.

The Election Commission announced that Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah would go to the polls on August 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on August 8.

BN and Pakatan Harapan partnered with other coalitions after the 15th general election to form the national unity government and prevent Perikatan Nasional from taking control of the country. The two must now compete as allies for the first time in the state elections.